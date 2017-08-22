Young Spartan line gets lesson at Oak Grove

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The young Richmond Spartan linemen got a lesson on Friday night football as they opened the 2017 season at Oak Grove. The lesson began 52 minutes late while officials waited out a thunderstorm that passed north of Panther Stadium, but once class began, it was all Oak Grove. The Panthers used a superior ground game to roll up a 31-14 victory over the visiting Spartans. Oak Grove piled up 427 yards rushing as they ran 63 plays from scrimmage – only four of those were passing plays.

Richmond coach Rob Bowers had two freshmen along the defensive front – something he has never done in his 34 years of coaching. Bowers said he has never started even one freshman on the defensive line. However, he added the more they play, the more they will learn.

“They’re going to be good players and they are going to get better this year, but they’re freshmen,” Bowers said. “They’re 14-year old kids playing against juniors and seniors and it’s tough for them. On the other side we had a sophomore, a junior and a junior center. The good news is they’ve got a lot of football ahead of them and we just have a lot of work to do to get them better.”

Richmond managed just 35 rushing yards and completed one pass for 11 yards for its offensive total.

Oak Grove senior tailback Kenton Wilhoit carried a bulk of the rushing load for the Panthers. The four-year starter picked up 262 yards on 28 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Another senior, Tyler Hunter added 89 yards on 15 attempts with quarterback Jaxon Althaus gaining another 76 yards on a dozen carries with two touchdowns.

Despite its struggles, the Spartans were in the game through the first half. However, they failed to capitalize on a pair of Oak Grove miscues. The first punt attempt by the Panthers sailed over the kicker’s head and he was chased out of the end zone and eventually hauled down on the Richmond 18-yard line. However, the Spartans gave the ball right back on a fumble on the next play. Oak Grove would find the end zone five plays later with Althaus scoring on a three-yard run, but the extra-point kick sailed wide right.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.