Who pays the hospital: Ray County or prisoner?

Legal opinions differ on responsibility of payment of prisoner medical bills

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The problem of determining who is financially responsible for medical bills incurred by jail inmates in Ray County remains unresolved.

That problem lies in Missouri law and how legal counsel for Ray County Memorial Hospital and Ray County have interpreted that statute differently.

On one hand, Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, who provides legal opinions to the county, recently told the hospital board that inmates are financially responsible for paying their medical bills while incarcerated at Ray County Jail. She asked the hospital board to begin billing the inmates directly for their medical expenses incurred at the hospital.

On the other hand, the attorney for the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees sees it differently.

Chris Jayaram with Horn Aylward & Bandy LLC of Kansas City, provided his own interpretation of the statutes in a letter to county officials last month. He said the county remains financially responsible, according to state statutes, for paying the medical bills of inmates at Ray County Jail.

