Where are the water leaks?

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Nearly half of Richmond’s water gets lost somewhere after it’s treated at the city’s water plant. The Richmond City Council wants to find out what’s wrong with the water system and has hired professionals to figure it out.

The Richmond council unanimously approved in a 7-0 vote Tuesday, July 25, to hire Schneider Electric to perform an Investment Grade Audit of the city’s water meters. Some of the city’s 2,700 meters are old, even older than 25 years and are still operating, which could result in accuracy issues and lost revenue, according to a July 21 memo from Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim.

If the company finds no errors in the meters, or if the council decides not to move forward with any type of upgrades or program, the city will owe $24,500 to Schneider Electric for conducting the audit. If Schneider Electric finds errors with the meters and the council decides to move forward with an Energy Conservation Program, the $24,500 bill will roll into costs for the energy conservation program, which could cost anywhere between $1.2 to $1.8 million.

“We need a professional company to come in and help us figure out all the different avenues so the council can make an educated decision on what needs to be done,” Willim said in an interview with the Richmond News.

Willim told the council that the water plant sends to town about 277 gallons of water per minute, but only bills for about 158 gallons per minute.

