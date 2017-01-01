Warning: Solar eclipse glasses may not be safe for viewing

JoEllen Black, Publisher

Dear Readers,

Those who purchased or received solar eclipse viewing glasses through our office are recommended not to use them to view the sun or partial solar eclipse Aug. 21.

The Richmond News received recent notification from Amazon, stating the supplier has not confirmed with Amazon if the company sourced the glasses through a recommended manufacturer. Richmond News purchased solar eclipse glasses from Amazon, based on information the glasses were CE and ISO certified and compliant with NASA standards.

We sincerely regret the situation, but wanted to make all aware to ensure your personal safety.

Those who purchased sunglasses will receive a refund. Please return the glasses to the news office, 204 W. North Main St., for proper disposal and reimbursement. To those who subscribed and received two pairs of eclipse-viewing glasses, your subscription will be extended an additional month free of charge.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.