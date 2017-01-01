Victor Douglas Jeffries

Victor Douglas Jeffries, 60, a long time resident of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Richmond.

Vic was born March 14, 1957, in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Walter L. Jeffries and Anna Gay Miller.

Vic graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1975. He worked for 21 years at Mid America Truss and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He was an outgoing, devoted member of his church and passionate about helping members of his community. He was the proud father of his son, Bradley D. Jeffries and daughter-in-law, Hong Chen.

Vic admired classic cars, enjoyed playing cribbage, going fishing and traveling the United States. He loved animals, especially his dogs Peanut and Buster. He was a Chiefs and Cardinals fan. Vic loved rock n’ roll and enjoyed spending time with his brothers.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Debra M. (Pezold) Jeffries; his son Brad (Hong); his wife’s daughter, Angie (Travis) Ramsey; and his brothers, Mark (Carol), of Asheboro, N.C., Rick, of Richmond, Steven, of Roseville, Calif., and Cordell (Pamela), of Webster Groves.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rodney Quinn and Timothy Michael; his first wife, Marilyn K. (McGee) Jeffries; and his sisters-in-law, Deborah Burgess and Beverly R. Jeffries.

Vic loved the company of his many friends and family, including his many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vic’s memorial service was 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at Fleming Baptist Church, 36956 Church St., Orrick. All are welcome to attend.

Donations may be made to Fleming Baptist Building Fund at the same address as the church.