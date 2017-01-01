Three-Peat’s the Charm

Young up front, Spartans go to work in search of third straight MRVC East title

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

When you lose 16 seniors – nine of those starters – from an 11-1 team the previous season, there will be some work to do the following year. That is what Richmond coach Rob Bowers and his staff face as the Spartans get ready for the 2017 football campaign.

Bowers said last season was fun, but it is up to this year’s team to write their own story.

On offense, the Spartans will be breaking in a new quarterback while also filling in five holes along the offensive line. Senior D’Tanyon Maxwell takes over the reins at quarterback as he replaces Dominic Williams, who set school records for passing yards in a season and career, along with new marks in passing touchdowns a season and completion percentage. Maxwell, a 6-foot, 190-pounder is capable of taking over Bowers said.

“He has worked at it for four years and this is his opportunity to come in and do some good things,” said Bowers. “We expect him to come in and play well and do what we need him to do to be successful.”

