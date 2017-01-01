Thacker trusting self, Aggies entering season opener

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Kirk Thacker believes he should trust himself more often.

That was the Norborne/Hardin-Central 8-man football coach’s opinion after seeing the Aggies scrimmage during their preseason jamboree last Friday at Hardin-Central. Entering the jamboree, he wasn’t sure what to expect from the Aggies, he acknowledged during a recent practice at the team’s Norborne practice field. Thacker “was pleasantly surprised, all the way around” by what he saw.

“I guess I should have more faith in what I’ve been teaching and what they’ve been taught (this summer) at the camps,” Thacker said. “We’re not perfect, but we did better than I thought – and I think we’ll be OK.”

