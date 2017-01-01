- Home
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Kirk Thacker believes he should trust himself more often.
That was the Norborne/Hardin-Central 8-man football coach’s opinion after seeing the Aggies scrimmage during their preseason jamboree last Friday at Hardin-Central. Entering the jamboree, he wasn’t sure what to expect from the Aggies, he acknowledged during a recent practice at the team’s Norborne practice field. Thacker “was pleasantly surprised, all the way around” by what he saw.
“I guess I should have more faith in what I’ve been teaching and what they’ve been taught (this summer) at the camps,” Thacker said. “We’re not perfect, but we did better than I thought – and I think we’ll be OK.”
The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
