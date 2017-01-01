Sue Ann Swinney

Sue Ann Swinney, 78 of Excelsior Springs, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Liberty Health & Wellness, Liberty.

Sue was born in St. Joseph on Sept. 8, to Robert and Lena Blanche (Mayse) Quinn. Sue was a caring mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was her life and she loved to share stories about them.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Sherrie Rae Miller. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah “Sidney” Miller, of Watertown, N.Y., Lisa Miller, of Austin, Texas, and Rossanna Leathers, of Richmond; her brother, Tommy Rea Quinn, of Noel; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

As per her request, Sue will have a direct cremation. In lieu of a service, please visit www.cashattfamilyfuneralhome.com to share memories and send condolences to the family.