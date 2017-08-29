Submit city financials or pay pricey penalty

New state legislation requires all cities to submit financial records; three area communities out of compliance

By Leah Wankum, Editor

All counties and towns, regardless of population size or budget, must now report in a timely manner their financial records to the Missouri state auditor or pay a hefty price. Three area communities are already out of compliance.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, every political subdivision in Missouri must submit annual financial reports to the state auditor within six months of the end of the fiscal year. If the subdivisions fail to do so, the state auditor’s office will notify the Missouri Department of Revenue, which in turn will issue a letter to any non-compliant entity saying that it has 30 days to comply.

If the non-compliant entity still hasn’t complied by the end of that 30-day “grace period” – which begins the day the letter was postmarked – the failing entity will be penalized $500 a day until the state auditor’s office receives the report.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Richmond News.

