Spartans find explosive offensive attack

Alexander’s four touchdowns sets new RHS career mark

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Just one week after being stymied by both Oak Grove and self-inflicted damage, the Richmond Spartan offense came to life in its home opener Friday night at Tom Adams Field. The Spartans scored early and scored often in a 64-26 pounding of Kansas City Northeast.

Leading the charge was senior Trevon Alexander, who accounted for 158 yards (five for 69 yards rushing, one reception for eight yards and two punt returns for 81 yards) and four touchdowns. His four visits to the end zone gave him 59 career touchdowns to break the old RHS mark of 57 that was shared by Gabe Vandiver (2008-11) and Trac Hendrix (2000-03).

The Spartans played much of the game on a short field and ended the night with 235 rushing yards on 40 attempts, while quarterbacks D’Tanyon Maxwell and Wyatt Marshall completed six of nine passes for another 46 yards.

