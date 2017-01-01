Shirley Ann Gifford

Shirley Ann Gifford, 74, of Richmond, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Mo.

Shirley was born March 6, 1943, on the family farm near Richmond, the daughter of William Andrew “Bill” and Reba Elizabeth (Barber) Borchers.

Survivors include: three sons, Billy Gifford, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly, of Kingston, Darrell Gifford, and daughter-in-law, Jane, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dusty Gifford, and daughter-in-law, Wendy, of Richmond; one daughter, Donna Baker, and son-in-law, Gabriel, of Richmond; 10 grandchildren, Annika Goy, Kira Gifford, Garrett Gifford, Hunter Gifford, Cheyenne Gifford, Erika Gifford, Luke Gifford, Ava Gifford, Gabriel Baker Jr. and Taylor Baker; and her beloved dog Chico the Chihuahua.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Billy Borchers and one sister, Judith Snelling.

Shirley was a caseworker for the Missouri Division of Family Services office in Richmond for 18 years. Shirley also worked as a secretary for Richmond High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond and enjoyed the Ladies FEC group at the church. She loved her dog Chico and all animals. Shirley was all about her kids and grandkids.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ray County Humane Society or the First Baptist Church, both in Richmond.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the First Baptist Church, Richmond. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left to the family online at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.