Shirley Ann Anderson

Shirley Ann Anderson, 79, of Richmond, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Shirley was born January 5, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Cecil W. and Lucy T. (Rose) Simmons. The family moved to Colorado in 1952, where she lived most of her adult life. On Aug. 19, 1983, Shirley married Ralph A. Anderson in Westminster, Colo.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael J. Stephens, of Richmond, Mark A. Stephens, and his wife, Beverly, of Parker, Colo., Robert J. Stephens, and his wife, Valerie, and grandson, Jimmy Stephens, all of Kansas City, Mo.; and her brother, Bob Simmons, and his wife, Rilla, of Richmond.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by son, W. Scott Stephens; and her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Mike (Donita) Stephens.

Shirley was an active member of the Cotton Creek Christian Ministry and attended the Cowboy Chapel, both in rural Ray County. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ very much and was wholeheartedly committed to serving others in His Name. Shirley’s deepest desire was that everyone come to know Jesus as his Lord, Savior and Friend. She truly lived to share Jesus with others. Her deep abiding faith in God and His plan led her to love selflessly and sacrificially.

Her family requests that there be no flowers. Instead, any memorials can be given to Cotton Creek Christian Ministry or Cowboy Chapel, as that was her wish.

Memorial services are 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Cowboy Chapel, 40794 E. 144th St., Richmond MO. Inurnment will be at a later date by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.