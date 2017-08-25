School consolidation panel to likely form next month

St. Louis-based L.J. Hart & Co. hired to explore financial consolidation feasibility

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah expects he’ll soon have a group of candidates to represent Hardin-Central in exploring the feasibility of consolidating with the Norborne R-VIII School District.

Near the end of the Board of Education’s Aug. 14 meeting at the district schoolhouse, Cavanah was asked if there was a target date for forming a feasibility research committee. Cavanah gave the estimate for having representatives to make up Hardin-Central’s portion of the committee as “somewhere in September.”

“What we want to do is, we would offer (candidates) an idea of meeting times monthly,” he said. “Personally, I would request people who think they can be there at all (at the) meetings to volunteer for this research committee. We haven’t taken any action as a board or anything on how that’s going to develop. But that’ll be in the works before too long.”

