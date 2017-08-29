School board approves strategic plan, tax rate

By Liz Johnson/Staff Writer

Millions in the path of the eclipse were watching the skies Monday, Aug. 21. Orrick students were no exception as they gathered on the ball field to watch the event.

“The kids were in awe,” said Scott Archibald, high school principal.

He said some of the classes did a wind and temperature analysis, noting that the temperature dropped from 87 to 75 degrees at the time of totality.

“The temperature dropped one degree each minute,” Archibald said. “All in all it went well.”

He said there was about 80 science and physics students from Gardner-Edgerton High School in Kansas.

“The high school kids were all giddy,” Archibald said. “It was a great opportunity for our students.”

Archibald also said that the open house that took place prior to the start of school went very well with 63 percent of parents attending. He said he has 10 new students.

Angela Bright, principal of Orrick Elementary School said 77 percent of the families attended the elementary open house, adding that there are 18 new students enrolled this year.

“I enjoyed getting to meet some of our new students,” she said of the open house.

Bright said her staff had worked diligently to prepare for the new school year and that 11 attended a professional development day where they worked on unit preparing.

“The teachers were able to collaborate and start planning for a unit they are teaching during first quarter,” she said.

