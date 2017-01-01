RHS spikers fall in two at Excelsior

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Lady Spartan volleyball team began its new season Tuesday night meeting one of its future district opponents. Richmond struggled to get started while the host Tigers took advantage to record a 7-25, 17-25 victory.

Lady Spartan coach Brandon Stevenson said his young squad had some first-match jitters.

“In the first set the girls started off pretty well,” he said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.