RHS netters competitive in opening loss to Odessa

The Lady Spartan tennis team began its 2017 season with a match against visiting Odessa at Maurice Roberts Park Friday afternoon. Although Richmond came up empty in its first test of the season, Lady Spartan coach Duane Bastob thought his squad played better than the final 0-9 score indicated.

“While the final score wasn’t what we’d like it to be, we were much more competitive with Odessa than last year,” he said. “Hannah (Truitt) played a tough match at No. 6, and Daisy (Gay) competed well at No. 1 singles.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 Richmond News.

