RHS choir accepts invite to D.C. gala

R-XVI board approves choir’s participation of 2018 National Memorial Day Choral Festival

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Richmond Noteworthy Chamber Choir has a Memorial Day Weekend road trip planned for 2018, if the high school vocal ensemble can raise the money to go.

The 32-voice choir has been invited to sing with the Festival Chorus at the National Memorial Day Choral Festival. Kevin Schildkneckt, choir director, received unanimous approval from the Richmond R-XVI Board of Education during its Aug. 22 meeting at the district offices to take the group to the Washington, D.C., event. Board approval was necessary for two key reasons, according to Superintendent Mike Aytes.

“It is the school district’s insurance that is basically supporting the trip, as well as the fact that we will want to send a school representative – the administration or somebody – along with that group, just to help support and make sure everything goes O.K.,” Aytes said during a short interview the night of the board meeting.

The group’s itinerary includes concerts May 27 at the Kennedy Center and May 28 at the National Archives. Schildkneckt said during his presentation to the board that the National Archives concert, scheduled as part of the ceremonies leading up to the National Memorial Day Parade, would be nationally televised.

