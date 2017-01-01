RHS breaks scoring drought, blanks Lexington

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond Lady Spartans picked a good night to regain their hitting touch as they hosted Lexington Monday afternoon at Southview in the MRVC East opener for both schools. After being blanked for the third time this season in the home opener against Lawson last week, Richmond bounced back to take a 5-0 victory over the Minutewomen.

Richmond, 2-4 overall, broke up a scoreless deadlock with a run in the bottom of the fourth, and then added some insurance in the home half of the sixth with a four-run outburst.

Lady Spartan coach Staci Maddux said she knew it was just a matter of time for her team to break out of its slump as it handed Lexington just its second loss in four games this fall.

“It was a big relief to finally get some clutch hits and move runners and even score them,” she said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 Richmond News.

