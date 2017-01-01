Retired teachers helping teachers

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond music teacher received $500 for her efforts to involve Dear Elementary students in the Sunrise Elementary School’s music programs.

Chelsea Frick received the $500 award Monday morning during the Richmond R-XVI School District’s convocation for the 2017-18 academic year. The foundation for the Missouri Retired Teachers Association selected Frick as one of six teachers in Region 2 to receive funding.

With the additional $500, Frick will be able to acquire additional music instruments for the Sunrise Strikers. That purchase could possibly afford more opportunities for Dear Elementary students to participate in the music program.

Fred Price, the vice president of Region 2 of the association, said Frick and the other five teachers were selected out of 60 applicants this year.

