Residents, council anxious over chip and seal roads

Chip and seal saves dollars; goal is to extend life of roads

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Some residents say driving on some of Richmond’s streets last week was like driving through thick gravel.

Garner Road, for example, is one of the first roads that got the new treatment of chip and seal. The process involves laying oil, or “seal,” on top of the roads and spreading hard rocks, or “chips,” on top of the oil until the two materials fuse together. In a few weeks, the newly laid streets will be swept clear, and the chip and seal will have hardened into a solid, drivable surface.

Ten sections of city roads, all in wards 1 and 2, are on the list to be laid with chip and seal.

In Ward 1, the list of chip and seal roads includes: Jabez Street between Denning and Hill streets; Northwest Lexington Street between South Shotwell and Hill streets; and the section of road at Northwest Lexington and Hill streets extending to the dead end.

In Ward 2, the list of chip and seal roads includes: Short Street between North Camden and North Garner streets; Rose Street between Bay and Short streets; the concrete cut of East Dauxville Drive from the east end of Park Avenue to North Thornton Street; Goodrich Drive between North Garner Street and Dauxville Lane; West Dauxville Drive between North Garner and North Thornton streets; Dauxville Lane from West Dauxville Drive to the dead end; and North Garner Street, from Grandview Street to the dead end.

