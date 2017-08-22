Ray Co. Memorial Hospital receives ‘good’ rating

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County Memorial Hospital received a good performance rating following an audit of the institution.

So declared the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, with State Auditor Nicole Galloway making public on Aug. 15 the results of that audit, which reflected only two areas of concern.

A good rating indicates that the hospital is well managed and that the audit report contains few findings. Furthermore, the five-member Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees has indicated that most or all recommendations by the state auditor’s office have been or will be implemented.

“The Ray County Memorial Hospital helps serve the community by providing critical emergency treatment when it is needed most,” Galloway said in a statement. “The recommendations resulting from my review of hospital finances and operations should ensure the business of the hospital is conducted as transparently and responsibly as possible.”

Valerie Miller, president of the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, said the board was pleased with the audit results.

“It makes you realize how important community

hospitals are,” Miller said, adding that, by comparison, the results of the state auditor’s report on Putnam County Memorial Hospital is a “real shame.”

