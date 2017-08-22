Public Administrator’s office gets training on fraud, audit tips

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County Public Administrator’s Office now knows more about how to receive a good audit.

From fraud and cyber security to whistleblower policies and internal controls, the public administrator’s office obtained solid information to avoid common issues the State Auditor’s Office finds during audits.

The public administrator’s office, including Public Administrator Shannon Wollard and Deputy Public Administrator Danielle Bolling, participated in County Government Day late last month. Hosted by State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the daylong conference focused on preventing and detecting common issues at the local level, including routine audit findings and ways to correct and prevent those issues.

“As a former county official, I recognize the challenges that come with governing at the local level,” Galloway said in a statement. “My office is a resource for local governments, and I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve built across the state. I appreciate the dedication of the county leaders who traveled to Jefferson City for this event as we work together for the benefit of Missouri citizens.”

