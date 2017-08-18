Providing a place of retreat, tranquility and fellowship

Carrying on her late husband’s legacy, woman hopes to become an integral part of community

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer – Living 50-Plus

As you turn onto the winding road that leads to Buffalo Six Ranch in Ray County, you are faced with stunning views of a large home surrounded by trees sitting on the hilltop in the distance. You might be greeted by a herd of Charolais cattle lounging in the small pond by the side of the road. As you approach the house, Beau and Queen, the two ranch dogs that roam the large property are waiting to welcome you. The friendliest greeting, however, is guaranteed to come from proprietor Joahn Hall, who, like her late husband, Howard, believes she knows no strangers and will welcome you with open arms.

Buffalo Six Ranch is the brainchild of Joahn and Howard, who met at a church camp, fell in love under the stars, married, and, 12 years ago, decided to buy the 280-acre Ray County property in order to mentor youth through nature and horses.

“The ranch was a common bond,” Joahn said. “It was his dream – his passion.”

Howard spent most of his life serving his country in Virginia as a political military analyst, first as a major in the U.S. Army and then as retired military.

“He was the one who gathered all the information, developed a report and sent it to the White House,” said Joahn, a Kansas City physician.

Despite the high-profile jobs they had, Joahn said Richmond was their home.

Howard died suddenly last fall while in Virginia before fully realizing his dream for Buffalo Six Ranch.

“This is his passion (the ranch); this is where he wanted to retire,” Joahn said. “He was very passionate about exposing as many people to the ranch as possible.”

She said her husband enjoyed being out in nature, working the ranch and riding their many horses. It was Howard’s dream for the property to be a place of retreat, fun and relaxation for people – a way for him to give back to the community.

“He was very military through and through,” Joahn said. “He learned another way of interacting because of the horses. He learned a different approach (to life) through the horses.”

