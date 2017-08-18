Phase II Spartan Drive sidewalk project to begin soon

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Construction on the new stretch of sidewalk along Spartan Drive can begin any day now.

The Richmond City Council approved the Notice of Award for Kenney-Hall Construction from Buffalo, Mo., as the contractor for the sidewalk project.

Once completed, the two-phase sidewalk project will abut the west side of Spartan Drive and connect the existing sidewalk on East Main Street to the new sidewalk at Harvest Hills Villas at Spartan Drive and North Thornton Street. The sidewalk will connect to the walking trail at Hamann Park, which is still being developed.

Before the council approved the Notice of Award during its meeting Aug. 8, Councilman Dave Powell asked how Kenney-Hall Construction’s bid of $375,370 compares to the engineer’s estimates. The city hired Olsson Associates from Kansas City to engineer the sidewalk project.

