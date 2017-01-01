Partnering to help youngsters build better bodies

Ray County Library, MU Extension collaborate teach children nutrition, exercise

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

This summer, the Ray County Library and the county University of Missouri Extension Office teamed up to give local schoolchildren opportunities to play, hear stories and try some nutritious food.

And based on how their joint efforts were received, there’s already discussion of the library and MU Extension partnering again in 2018, according to Shelly James, children’s librarian at Ray County Library.

On Tuesday afternoons starting around mid-June, the library hosted a series of six classes for grades K-6, with the final class taking place July 25. Inspired by the theme of the library’s summer reading program, titled “Build a Better World,” the theme for the six-class series was “Build a Better Body,” James said. In keeping with that theme, the schoolchildren learned about the importance of nutrition and exercise. Activities included crafts, games, learning about the pyramid model of healthy eating and eating snacks inspired by the food pyramid.

