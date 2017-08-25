Nursing beyond the call of duty

RCMH nurses ensure sick traveler got to view eclipse

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Nursing care for a patient went beyond the norm Monday.

The nursing staff at Ray County Memorial Hospital didn’t let a food poisoning stop one of their patients from witnessing the total solar eclipse, which took place at 1:08 p.m. Monday.

Like many other out-of-towners, a couple came all the way from Oklahoma just to see the solar eclipse, but the wife needed treatment after getting what appeared to be food poisoning from lunch at a restaurant in Kansas City. The couple – whose names weren’t revealed for health care privacy reasons – managed to make their way to the emergency room at Ray County Memorial Hospital.

“She became ill on their trip up here and ended up here right before the eclipse,” said Courtney Summers, a registered nurse who was working in the emergency room Monday. Also on staff with Summers were Molly Carroll, a licensed practical nurse, and Jere Nave, a registered nurse.

But the hospital staff didn’t let food poisoning win. After allowing the woman to shower and get cleaned up – and waiting for her lab work – the staff had just enough time to take her and her husband outside to see totality.

