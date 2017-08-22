NHC wins storm-shortened season opener

For Coach Thacker, 90th head coaching win feels anticlimactic

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Kirk Thacker was hoping he would’ve secured his 90th career win as a head football coach differently than he did.

The way the former Hardin-Central football coach and current Norborne/Hardin-Central football coach got his win was similar to the way he got his first win of 2016: in a weather-shortened game against KC East.

Norborne/Hardin-Central opened its 2017 8-man football season Friday night against the Lions at Norborne. With 3 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first quarter and the Aggies leading 16-6, play was halted because of lightning. For about an hour, the teams waited through lightning, a stretch of hail and a downpour before the ballgame was called. In 2016, the Aggies were leading the Lions 30-6 at Hardin-Central when that season opener was called with 8:26 left in the second quarter.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Richmond News.

