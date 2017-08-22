- Home
By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News
Kirk Thacker was hoping he would’ve secured his 90th career win as a head football coach differently than he did.
The way the former Hardin-Central football coach and current Norborne/Hardin-Central football coach got his win was similar to the way he got his first win of 2016: in a weather-shortened game against KC East.
Norborne/Hardin-Central opened its 2017 8-man football season Friday night against the Lions at Norborne. With 3 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first quarter and the Aggies leading 16-6, play was halted because of lightning. For about an hour, the teams waited through lightning, a stretch of hail and a downpour before the ballgame was called. In 2016, the Aggies were leading the Lions 30-6 at Hardin-Central when that season opener was called with 8:26 left in the second quarter.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
