Myra Louise Brown

Myra Louise (Hankins) Brown, 100, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Louise was born July 24, 1917, in Ray County, to Arla and Anna (Swovlan) Hankins. She married Ellis Brown of Richmond, Dec. 29, 1956. He preceded her in death Dec. 5, 1969.

Additional survivors include: her niece, Anita Fickess, and her husband, Roger, of Rayville; two brothers, Donald Hankins, of Rayville, and Duane Hankins, of Kansas City, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her four brothers, Richard, Paul, Clarence and Howard Hankins; and one sister, Arlene Parker.

Louise lived most of life in the Excelsior Springs/Richmond area. She had many employment opportunities over her 100 years. She was a teacher, worked at the Elm’s Hotel, Whittaker Cable and even an auction company in Orrick. She was of the Christian faith and a past member of Rayville Christian Union Church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care, Richmond.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crowley Cemetery, Rayville. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.