Mother, son OK after Norborne father tries to hit them with car

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Norborne man was charged after driving his vehicle into his house, almost hitting his wife and 4-year-old son.

John R. Prouty, 26, “intentionally” drove his car toward his wife and son, who were standing on the front porch of their home at about 6:37 p.m. Saturday, according to a probable cause statement. Prouty was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, a Class B felony. If convicted, Prouty could face up to 15 years in prison.

“Mr. Prouty showed no signs of slowing down when he struck the front porch and the corner of the house,” wrote Ray County Deputy Ray Orth in the statement. Orth reported that Prouty’s wife and son made it to safety before the car struck the house.

Prouty is in Ray County Jail on a $100,000 bond, cash only with special conditions.

