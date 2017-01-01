Meth mom fails to show for sentencing

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An area woman shown in a Facebook photo smoking methamphetamine next to her infant daughter failed to show up for her sentencing.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ashley Lewis, 29, of Richmond, after she failed to appear in court for her sentencing Wednesday. Her bond was set to $300 cash only.

Lewis’ sentencing has been rescheduled eight times, including the time she failed to appear in court, according to the Ray County circuit clerk’s office.

Lewis pleaded guilty June 1, 2016, to meth possession and child endangerment, both Class C felonies, as part of a plea deal. In a separate case in Lafayette County, she had agreed to a plea deal in exchange for five years of supervised probation. She violated that probation in June. A hearing for that case is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21 in Division 1 Courtroom at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

