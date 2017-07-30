Madonna Carol Gann

With her children by her side, Madonna (Donna) Carol Gann, 80, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Donna was born March 8, 1937, to Stella Fay Clemmons. She attended Camden High School, Camden, and went on to earn a Bachelor and Master of Science in Education at the University of Central Missouri. Donna was a retired educator from the Climax Springs R-IV School District where she shared her artistic abilities and her heart with her students.

Donna is preceded in death by grandson, Chad Triplett, who died in infancy; her parents, James and Stella Toloso; and former spouses, William Triplett, James Pack and Thomas Gann.

Survivors include: her son, David Triplett (Lavonna), of Independence; daughter, Bonita Hoehne, of Lake St. Louis; grandchildren, Leanne Hudson and Travis Triplett, of England, Christopher Hoehne, of Tempe, Ariz., Nicholas Hoehne, of Lake St Louis, and Mikaylah Wheeler and Alex Gretzinger, of Independence, great-grandsons, Charlie and Chase Hudson, Eric Williamson Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Schloman, of Lee’s Summit and Ann Salanky, of St. Joseph.

Art was Donna’s passion. She was a very talented and gifted artist and cherished every moment that she shared her gift with others. Art was her way of expressing her emotions, spiritual beliefs and creating discussion. She traveled the world seeking diversity of experiences to enrich her mind. She had the ability to see possibilities where others did not.

All are welcome as we create more of that discussion that Donna loved as we celebrate a woman that was far from ordinary and lived life out loud: Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., Our Place, 39735 Missouri Business 10, Richmond.