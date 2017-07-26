Leslie Dean Dodson

Leslie Dean Dodson, 81, of Ozark Acres, Ark., died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at his home, after suffering a massage stroke Jan. 26, 2016.

Leslie was born April 27, 1936, near Bogard, the son of the late Ralph Bennett and Mildred Elizabeth (Marple) Dodson.

He married Waneta (Priest) Oct. 13, 1969. They made their home in Kansas City, Mo., moving to Ozark Acres in 1989.

Leslie is survived by his wife, of the home; one brother, Norman W. (Ruth) Dodson, of Independence; one sister, Darlene Goettling (Bill), of Higginsville; four nephews, Norman (Regina) Dodson Jr., Bryan (Janey) Dodson, all of Independence, Michael (Mary Jo) Goettling, of Blue Springs, and John Goettling, of Independence; four great nephews and two great nieces; one stepson, Paul Martinof Ozark Acres, Ark.; one stepdaughter, LuWana Dulier, of Kansas City, Mo.; six step-grandchildren; 10 great-step-grandchildren; and one aunt, France Henry, near Bogard.

Leslie graduated from Hardin High School in 1956. He served his county in the National Guard from 1955 to 1956 and USAR 1956 to 1963. He worked for Benson Manufacturing from 1956 to 1961 and retired from International Harvester in Kansas City, Mo.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Monday, July 31, at Baker Cemetery in Ozark Acres. He was of Baptist faith and served his church through carpentry work. The Friday before his stroke, Les was working on a new bathroom in the church basement. The service was officiated by his step-nephew Rev. Mike Frost.