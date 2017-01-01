LEARNING CURVE

Spartans hoping to solve mental errors, jitters from season opener

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond coach Rob Bowers and his staff knew his team would have a few struggles early in the season as they break in a new offensive and defensive line. The coaching staff got a good look in last week’s 31-14 loss at Oak Grove, but now are hoping to see some improvements Friday when they host Kansas City Northeast for the first game of the season on Tom Adams Field at 7 p.m.

Bowers said a lot of problems came due to mental errors.

“In the first half, we had two linemen who didn’t block anything correctly because they weren’t getting the signals right and running a different play than everybody else,” he said. “We had times where we were physically beaten, but there was less of that then there were mental mistakes such as blocking the wrong person, not coming off the ball and not doing some of the things we had worked on.”

