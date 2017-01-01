Lana Lee Davidson

Lana Lee Davidson, 73, of Higginsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at her home.

Lana was born March 28, 1944, in Pittsburg, Kan., to William F. and Shirley (Gilbert) Lavery. She married John S. Davidson, of Alma, Nov. 13, 1987; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: three sons and two daughters-in-law, William H. and Eliza Trammell, of Oceanside, Calif., Robert E. Howe, of Independence, and John M. and Casandra Davidson, of Warrensburg; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by one sister, Debra J. Lavery.

Lana was a graphic designer for the United States Postal Service. She was of the Catholic faith. She lived in Alma before moving to Higginsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Graveside services are 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.