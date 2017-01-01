- Home
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Coach Staci Maddux will be able to better evaluate her Lady Spartan softball team in a pre-season scrimmage Saturday morning in Excelsior Springs.
The Lady Spartans will compete with the host Lady Tigers and Lawson beginning at 9 a.m.
Each half inning will end after three outs are recorded, or 8 runs are scored – whichever comes first. Each scrimmage will be four innings.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
