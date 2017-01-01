Lady Spartans travel to Excelsior for softball jamboree

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Coach Staci Maddux will be able to better evaluate her Lady Spartan softball team in a pre-season scrimmage Saturday morning in Excelsior Springs.

The Lady Spartans will compete with the host Lady Tigers and Lawson beginning at 9 a.m.

Each half inning will end after three outs are recorded, or 8 runs are scored – whichever comes first. Each scrimmage will be four innings.

