Lady Spartans grab quick lead to stop Warrensburg

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Six walks, a pair of singles, a passed ball and two wild pitches helped Richmond jump out to a 7-0 lead over visiting Warrensburg Tuesday at Southview Park. Those runs were more than enough as the Lady Spartans grabbed an 11-5 non-conference softball victory. Richmond, now 3-4, won back-to-back games for the first time this young season while handing the Lady Tigers their first loss in four games.

Warrensburg chipped away at the Richmond lead with a four-run third inning, but the Lady Spartans countered with three runs in the fourth and tacked on another tally in the fifth. The Lady Tigers scored their final run in the sixth.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.