Lady Spartans go 1-3 at Cameron

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans began the 2017 season Saturday at the Cameron Tournament. Richmond’s offense had troubles getting started, and picked up just one victory for the long day.

Richmond had its best game at the plate in the final game of the afternoon as the Lady Spartans faced Maysville and came away with a 7-0 victory.

Richmond opened up with Trenton in pool D and lost a 2-1 pitcher’s duel in extra innings to last year’s Class 2 quarterfinalists. Ainsley Tolson helped the Lady Bulldogs at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. Tolson held Richmond to five hits, while collecting three of Trenton’s seven hits on offense.

The Lady Spartans scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning on Kaitlin Jaggars’ two-out double that chased home Maddy Bennett. Lexi Whitaker homered in the home half of the fifth, and Tolson drove in the winning run in the eighth with a double. Daniels scattered a half dozen hits in her seven innings pitching. Ashley Wilton surrendered a run on one hit in the three batters she faced.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.