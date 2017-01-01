Kimberly Kyle Compton

Kimberly Kyle Compton, 56, of Richmond, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Kimberly was born Sept. 12, 1960, in Richmond, to Cecil and Betty (Huey) Starcher. She married her high school sweetheart, Terry Lee Compton, on Sept. 9, 1978.

Additional survivors include: one son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Danielle Compton, and two grandchildren, Jace and Maddox, of Liberty; her parents, Cecil and Betty Starcher, of Richmond; two sisters, Penny Hendrix, and her husband, Tim, of Richmond, and Leslie Forand, and her husband, James, of Stafford, Va. and her many friends.

Kim was a 1978 graduate of Richmond High School. After 32 years, Kim retired this year from Walmart as a back office associate. Kim especially enjoyed going to Truman Lake with her family and spending time with her grandkids. Together, Terry and Kim enjoyed traveling and riding their motorcycle. Kim was known for her caring nature and putting others before herself. She was a member of the Old Christian Union Church of Lawson. Kim will be remembered as a warrior, and a real sweetheart by her community, family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Old Christian Union Church of Lawson.

Friends and family will gather for a visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date by the family in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.