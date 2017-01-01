Kenneth Wayne Arnold

Kenneth Wayne Arnold, 51, of Camden, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Mo.

Kenny was born May 8, 1966, in Richmond, to Glenn Thomas and Judy A. (Hill) Arnold. He married Lisa Ann Graham, of Richmond, May 14, 2006; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: his mother, Judy Floyd, of Nixa; two sons, Glenn Thomas Arnold and Kenneth Wayne Arnold, both of the home; one stepson, Jason Harrison Floyd, of the home; step-daughter, Cassie Graham, of the home; two brothers, Jeffrey Floyd, and his wife, Lynn, of Lebanon, and William Joseph Floyd, of Nix; and a grandson, Aiden Reese Graham, of the home.

In addition to his father, Kenny was preceded in death by a sister, Glynis Ann Arnold.

Kenny was a welder for K-Ter Imagineering, Inc. in Kansas City for more than 22 years. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed playing pool and working on cars. He was of the Christian faith. He lived most of his life in the Richmond area.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Arnold family education fund.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment in Woodland Cemetery will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.