Just 1 run spoils Spartan home opener

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Richmond Lady Spartans as they returned to Southview Park for the first home contest of the 2017 season. The Lady Spartans stranded runners in scoring position, while the visiting Lady Cardinals pushed a run across in the top of the seventh inning for a 1-0 victory.

The win gives Lawson a 3-2 mark for the season, while Richmond was shutout for the third time this year as the Lady Spartans fall to 1-4.

Chandler Anthony kept the Richmond hitters off stride throughout the game. She scattered just four hits, while striking out six without a walk. Lady Spartan sophomore Abby Vandiver matched the Lady Cardinal pitcher all afternoon as she gave up five hits no walks and 10 strikeouts.

