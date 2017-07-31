John Paul Burke

John Paul Burke, of Richmond, passed on to a better place Monday, July 31, 2017, at 3:55 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Ranelle Burke, of Richmond; daughter, Mary Theresa Detherage, of Kansas City, Mo., her daughters, Mariah, Morghan, MaKailee, and son, T.J. McGhee; his mother, Katherine Burke; father, Robert Paul Burke; sisters Mary Kay Yount, of Doniphan, and Theresa Hinkebein, of Chaffee. We shall all miss you and love you forever.

A small memorial dinner will be hosted in his honor from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Gladstone Community Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri, 5561 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64154. Online condolences may be left at www.kccremation.com, 816-822-9888.