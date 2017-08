Jacob N. Finley

Jacob N. Finley, 28, formerly of Stet, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at his home in South St. Paul, Minn.

A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at Foster Funeral Chapel, Carrollton. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at New Hope United Methodist Church, north of Hardin. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery, Hardin.