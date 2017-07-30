Iva Jo Elliott

Iva Jo Elliott, 55, of Richmond, died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at her home.

Iva was born Jan. 17, 1962, in San Maria, Calif., the daughter of James Thurman and Georgia Lee (Reichling) Johnson. Iva married Lenvil Elliott, of Richmond, July 4, 1996. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2008.

Survivors include: her mother, Georgia Kinne, of Lowery City; three daughters, Melony Edens, of Gladstone, Selina Lockhart, of Kansas City, Mo., and Britney Lockhart, of Lexington; three brothers, Jerry Gaulden (Beverly), of Richmond, Bert Mace, of Lowery City, and Chris Butler, of Lexington; five sisters, Diana Gail Watson, of Orrick, Susie Earl, of Liberty, Lori Mace, of Kansas City, Mo., Beth True, of Excelsior Springs, and Crystal Tharnish (Troy), of Ft. Riley, Kan.; five grandchildren, Payton Wallace, Darrell Harris, Mercedes Hollingsworth, Malikye Hollingsworth and Tavares Lockhart; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Iva was preceded in death by her father, James T. Johnson.

Iva worked as a caregiver in the healthcare industry. She was of the Christian faith and lived most of her life in Richmond. She was always there for her family or anyone who needed her. Iva loved her family and was a loving (NaNa) grandmother. She loved celebrating the holidays with her family and friends and riding motorcycles.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Iva Jo Elliott memorial fund.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. A celebration of Iva’s life will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date by the family. Online condolences made be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.