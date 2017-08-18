It’s time to stand up

Before I begin wading into the reality of racism and white supremacy, I want to make something very clear. People who live out this hate and violence do not know the bounds of political parties and apparently do not truthfully adhere to any religion that I know of. This article is not one directed at a political group but an urging for all Christians to STAND UP and respond.

Here is a truth that should make any Christian or American’s stomach turn – over the weekend, someone was murdered at a Neo-Nazi rally. This happened. In America. In the year 2017! Her name is Heather Heyer, and her last words recorded on Facebook were, “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” My prayers are with her family and all those who had the fortitude to stand against such hate.

Let’s be completely clear. There is no such thing as a peaceful White Supremacist rally. The moment the Swastika and the Confederate flags are displayed, the event becomes inherently violent because those flags represent extreme violence toward others; both of them representing genocide and slavery.

And before you take issue with me putting them together like that, you might first take issue with the fact that they both keep showing up at these rallies. The hard truth is that the symbol that once represented something in Southern Heritage outside of slavery has been taken hostage to mean something else … sorry.

