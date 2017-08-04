It’s time to practice what you preach

Why is it that if you live in a community and vote (or not) that you must belong in a designated group? Why do we have to be Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Independent, or etc? Why can’t you be just plain ole Joe Citizen and still vote? Well, the politics / religions of every community aren’t always clear, are they?

So how do you know for sure that you’re not getting dragged into something you don’t really want to be a part of anyway? You know the ones with all the tricky slogans, campaign promises and slick Willies out there driving home personal agendas who know how to win you over with a sweet smelling thought, or title that says their ideas are better than yours for sure and certainly anyone else’s. Well, that just about covers it all, doesn’t it, when you have to be on your toes every second of the day. Does it have to be that way? Just when you think you’re safe and let your guard down, a scam artist comes a-knocking. Christians are not immune to this for sure, unless you’re a fake and parts of the problem from the get-go.

We all would like to have a safe haven to seek refuge in from time to time, but not even churches are immune to the prey of scam artists, and we all need to be prepared for the eventual anti-trust assault that comes at all levels of being human, even in churches.

The complete story is in the Friday, August 4, 2017 Richmond News.