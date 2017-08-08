‘If you’re a registered voter, you can vote’

Secretary of State visits Richmond to explain new voter ID law

By Leah Wankum, Editor

“If you’re a registered voter, you can vote.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said it half a dozen times during a town hall meeting last week in the Richmond Council Chambers. Richmond was one of many stops the secretary of state is making around Missouri to explain the new voter ID law, which took effect June 1.

Ashcroft said that under the new law, the main requirement is that residents are registered to vote and can obtain a ballot at election in three ways.

The first way to vote is to present government-issued photo identification. These IDs include state-issued driver’s and non-driver’s licenses, passports and military IDs.

“Those are the IDs we really want people to use,” Ashcroft said. “You go ahead and use that, then you’ll sign and you’ll get your ballot.”

The second way to vote is to present a secondary form of identification, such as a voter registration card or government document, “all those forms of ID that you’ve been allowed to use before.”

“You can use them, and you’ll still get a normal ballot and be able to vote,” Ashcroft said. “You’ll just have to sign a statement.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.