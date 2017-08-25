Ice cream plus bushwhackers equal a Living History Social

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Ray Countians took a step back in history Sunday at the Living History Ice Cream Social that was hosted by Ray County Museum.

Reenactors in full costume mingled with local citizens while enjoying music from El Solo and the Responders, a piper playing the bagpipes, mule jumping, kids games, ice cream, museum tours and some good old-fashioned fun.

With Outlaw Days just about 3 ½ weeks away, and the Elliott Scouts reenactment group set to recreate the robbery and shootout at the Hughes & Wasson Bank, the reenactors were enjoying themselves at the museum.

A few ladies in vintage clothing, their baskets brimming with sewing implements, visited with locals and fellow reenactors.

Meanwhile, a hard game of poker was taking place a few feet away, where the stakes were so high, one of the men, Clayton Wright, was arrested and tossed in the Outlaw Days jailhouse.

The arrest of Wright prompted Capt. Bob Green and his Tennessee Walker, Ringo, to stage a shoot-out to get Wright out of jail.

Green’s horse Ringo stood quietly throughout the afternoon while guests and reenactors gathered to pet him.

“I’ve been riding him as a cavalry horse since 2008,” Green said. “He’s pretty used to people and everything going on around him.”

Green has participated in a number of Outlaw Days reenactments, so he and Ringo will be familiar to festival goers come Sept. 9.

The complete story is in the Friday, August 25, 2017 Richmond News.