By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Norborne/Hardin-Central will honor a part of its history Friday – or rather, a part of its prehistory.
That night, the 8-man co-op football program will recognize the members of Hardin-Central’s 1987 11-man Class 1A state championship team during halftime of the Aggies’ Week 2 meeting with Northwest of Hughesville at Hardin-Central. Hardin-Central had an 11-man program until the early 2000s, when it adopted 8-man football. Norborne and Hardin-Central formed their co-op program in 2015.
Aggies offensive and defensive lineman Geofrey Cunningham, a Hardin-Central sophomore and the son of the Hardin-Central school board member Malcolm Cunningham, sees the ceremony as a motivator for the Aggies to accomplish their own goals.
The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
