Historic petition stalls Right to Work enactment

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Voters – and not state legislators – will get to decide if Right to Work is right for Missouri.

In a historic effort to overturn Right to Work, more than 310,000 Missouri voters submitted their signatures on a rarely used petition drive to put the Right to Work bill before the voters. That unprecedented number of signatures overwhelmingly met the minimum requirement to place the measure on ballots.

At an abandoned warehouse in Springfield in February, Greitens signed the Right to Work legislation, removing the requirement for workers to be required to join a union as a condition of employment. Hours after Greitens signed the bill, organized labor filed a referendum petition to freeze the law and put the measure before voters in 2018.

The petition proposing this statutory change must have been signed by 5 percent of voters in any six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, amounting to approximately 107,510 signatures. The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office received from campaign representatives 163 boxes filled with 52,277 pages containing 310,567 signatures.

A coalition known as We are Missouri: Repeal Right to Work delivered those signatures at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 – 10 days before the Aug. 28 deadline to file a referendum for petition. Had the Right to Work law gone unchallenged by petitioners, it would have gone into effect Aug. 28.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.