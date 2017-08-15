Highway Patrol: Don’t pull over on highways to watch eclipse

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been working since March to prepare for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21.

Captain John Hotz asked viewers to plan ahead as much as possible and to avoid stopping on roads to view the eclipse.

“We don’t know what effect the traffic is going to have, so we are preparing for a lot of additional people,” Hotz said, adding that the state government is preparing for anywhere between 300,000 and 1.3 million people to come to Missouri for the eclipse. “That’s why I want to encourage people to plan ahead and not wait last minute.”

